Robert Pierson

Oct. 18, 1944 – April 12, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Robert "Bob" Pierson died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Osage Nursing Manor, Osage City. He was 73.

He was born Oct. 18, 1944, at Omaha, Neb., the son of Alfred and Vera Gillette Pierson.

He grew up in Omaha, Neb., and attended schools there. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967, aboard the USS Newport News at Norfolk, VA. He worked for General Tire in Topeka and then for Plumbing by Carlson until his retirement in 2004.

He married Sharon Jean Kautz Sept. 11, 1965, at Elizabeth City, N.C. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Kent Pierson and Jerald Pierson.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Shaun Pierson-Ordonez and husband, Mike, Osage City, and Shane Pierson and wife, Toni, Topeka; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

He was cremated. Family and friends will gather 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 16 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.