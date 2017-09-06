Oct. 4, 1932 – June 7, 2017

OVERBROOK — Robert Lee Barber, Overbrook, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at his home. He was 84.

He was born Oct. 4, 1932 at Allen, the son of Glen and Julia Hodgson Barber. He was raised on a farm. He attended several one-room schools throughout grade school, and graduated from Eskridge High School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. For 27 and a half years he was employed at DuPont.

He married Wilma Baxter July 14, 1956, and to this union four children were born. She survives.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Kim Hodgson and husband, Bruce, Pam Barber, Mike Barber and wife, Michelle and Jeff Barber; four grandchildren, Derek, Jennifer, Bethany, Kevin; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Masters.

He was cremated. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. June 13 at Cross Road Community Church, Scranton. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church June 13. Inurnment will follow the service at 1:30 p.m. at Simerwell Cemetery, east of Auburn.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.