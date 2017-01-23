Robert H. Smith

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 01/23/2017 - 12:47

Jan. 16, 2017

SHAWNEE—Robert H. Smith, 75, died Jan. 16, 2017 at his home in Shawnee. He was 75.

He taught Social Studies at Lyndon High School for several years.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Cross Points Church, 6824 Lackman Rd., Shawnee. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until service time on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Points Church or Maranatha Christian Academy, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us