Feb. 18, 1938 – May 22, 2018

LYNDON — Robert Elder died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at his home in Lyndon. He was 80.

He was born Feb. 18, 1938, at Pittsburgh, Penn., the son of William and Margaret Neuman Elder.

He lived in Melvern for many years and moved to Lyndon in the last year. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a purchasing agent for 30 years until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Melvern American Legion Post No. 317 and Vassar Zion Lutheran Church.

He married Mary Alice Lane July 29, 1961, at Waverly. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, JoAnn Speer; his parents, William and Margaret; a brother, James Elder; and an infant sister, Joan Elder.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Deborah Becker and husband, Dwight; two nieces, Deborah Stenzel and husband, Tim and Karen Waddell and husband, Mike; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 28 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Inurnment will be in the Melvern Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to True Grace Community Church, American Legion Post No. 317 or Midland Hospice and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

