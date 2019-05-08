Aug. 29, 1946 – Aug. 1, 2019

OVERBROOOK — Robert Edwin "Bob" Wells, Overbrook, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his home. He was 72.

He was born Aug. 29, 1946, at Topeka, the son of John Edwin "Jack" Wells and Velna Louise Wymore Wells. He grew up and attended school in Overbrook. He graduated from Overbrook High School in 1964. After graduation, he went to tryout for the Pittsburgh Pirates, as a pitcher. He returned home and enrolled at Emporia State Teacher's College.

He served our country in the U.S. Army and was also a longtime member of Overbrook American Legion. He was a construction contractor in the drywall/framing business for many years and will be remembered for his building projects.

He married Allyn Hudson Nov. 17, 2006, at Leavenworth. They shared nearly 13 years of marriage. She survives of the home.

He was very active with coaching his children's baseball and softball teams through the years. He later umpired many games. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all, spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Christopher Kerns.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a brother, Richard Wells, Topeka; four daughters, Gina Cremeen and husband, Rob, Overbrook, Tracy Fiegener and husband, Terry, Overbrook, Tara Gustin, Oak Grove, Mo., and Cynthia Jackson and husband, LaRoy, Kansas City, Mo.; a son, David Gustin, Slater, Mo.; 13 grandchildren, Dustie, Joe, Alison, Chris, Shelby, Ashtyn, Taylor, Halie, Shea, Marcus, Brittany, Anna and Braylon; 12 great grandchildren; two nephews, Daric Wells and wife, Joni, their daughters, Kami and Danae, her husband, Doug and son, Beckett and Dane Wells and wife, Melissa, their children Corey Wells and his wife, Danai, Chase Wells and wife, Brandi and Carissa and husband, Josh Koger.

In celebration of his life, attendees are ask to bring a chair and join the family at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Overbrook City Lake.

Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook Parks and Recreation and sent in care of Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.