May 22, 1951- August 27, 2017

OVERBROOK — Robert Dean Smith passed away peacefully Aug. 27, 2017, at home, with family and friends by his side, after battling brain cancer for a short time. He was 66.

He was born May 22, 1951, at Topeka, the son of Ambrose Dean and Georgia Rose Martin Smith.

He graduated from Topeka High School in 1970. He went on to make a career in over-the-road truck driving for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ambrose in 1989; and all of his aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his mother, Georgia Smith, Topeka; wife of 25 years, Cathy Smith, Overbrook; twin sons, Shelby Mark Montana and Austin Cordell Alvah Smith, Overbrook; two sisters Diana Rose Sutphen and husband, Clark and CeCe Lynch and husband, Jeff, Topeka; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He will be cremated. No funeral is planned. The family will welcome family and friends to a Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Overbrook Bible Church, Western Heights and Hwy. 56, Overbrook.

