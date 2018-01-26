1936 – Jan. 23, 2018\b/>

COFFEYVILLE — Robert “Bob” Dale Lane, Tyro, died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Windsor Place, Coffeyville. He was 81.

He was better known as “Rocky” to those he went to high school with. He leaves behind a mountain of what he considered to be valuables and treasures. He loved garage sales and an avid auction goer.

Those that knew him loved him. He had an infectious way of bringing out the best in people. H e loved to tell his tales and stories about everything from his childhood, to fishing, hunting and his woodcarvings. He loved to garden and making pickles, which included his famous pickled okra. He also loved to cook and was famous for his blackened fish, grilled steaks and fried potatoes.

His different hobbies included golfing, motorcycles, boating, skiing, camping, jewelry making and woodcarving. He loved attending the races and going to the coffee shop every morning in Caney. He raised St. Bernard dogs for many years. You would never see him without a toothpick in his mouth and one in his hat for later.

He was a very active member of the Kansas Jaycees. He was chapter president and state director of the Osage City Jaycees. He began a Jaycee Chapter and was the chapter president in Pleasanton. While he was with the Pleasanton Jaycees, he was JCI Senator and state vice-president. He was initiated April 2, 1974, as a Shriner by Eureka Lodge No. 88, A.F.&AM., Pleasanton. He was also a member of the Lions Club, American Legion and was a Sergeant E5 in the U.S. Army.

He married the love of his life, Marleen K. Trebbe Feb. 12, 1961. She survives.

He went to work as a heavy equipment operator and poured concrete in Osage City until he had to change occupations due to a back injury. He then became an insurance agent for Farm Bureau in Osage City. He was promoted to agency manager for Linn County, which led to a move to Pleasanton. Within a few short years he was promoted to agency manager for Montgomery County, which led to a move to Independence. He left Farm Bureau to open his own independent agency with George Van Dyne forming the Van Dyne Lane Insurance Agency in Independence.

After retiring as an insurance agent he worked at Decker Construction as a general maintenance worker. He earned numerous trips while working with Farm Bureau taking the family to many parts of the United States and Canada. Bob and Marleen loved to dance and enjoyed their 5 o’clock happy hour. For the last 25 years they enjoyed being “Winter Texans” in Weslaco, Texas.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, William and Alice Lane; his stepfather, John Black, two sisters, Coleen Keeffe and Maxine Criqui.

Besides his loving wife of 56 years, Marleen, he is survived by two daughters, Brenda Lane, Portland, Tenn., and Teresa McVey and husband Ron, Tyro; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; two brothers, Tom Lane, Osage City, and Gary Lane, Burlington; and a sister, Darlene Haskins, Osage City. He held a very special relationship with Betty Gonzalez, Torreon, Mexico, Teresa’s exchange student.

His body has been donated for research. Memorial celebration of life services, with Masonic rites and VFW flag presentation, will be 11 a.m. Jan. 27, at Zach Webb Family Funeral Service with Nathan Boldt officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tot Olympics and sent in care of Zach Webb Family Funeral Service, 1475 S. 10th, Independence, KS 67301.

The family entrusted the arrangements to Zach and Dee Webb of Zach Webb Family Funeral Service, Independence, KS.