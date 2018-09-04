Nov. 24, 1946 - April 4, 2018

EL PASO, Texas - Richard C. Peterson passed away peacefully April 4, 2018, at an El Paso, Texas hospital. He was71.

He was born Nov. 24, 1946, at Topeka, the son of Johnny and Margarette McFadden Peterson. He grew up on a farm in Burlingame, where he was a Boy Scout. He graduated in 1964, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves at Osage City.

He was a heavy equipment operator for many years and was currently self-employed in wire fabrication.

His unpretentious manner masked his obsession as a perfectionist and his thirst for knowledge. He thrived when faced with challenge. While always ready to defend his opinion, he was a fair and caring man. He loved a good country song, playing his guitar or banjo, the view from atop a mountain, a blowing Kansas wheat field and a dog by his side. Family and friends were most important to him.

Forty-four years ago, on Jan. 1, 1974, Richard and Linda Wright became life partners. She survives at their home in Alto, N.M.

Other survivors include a sister, Linda Fagan, and husband, Mike and a brother, Mark Peterson, and wife, Kathy, all of Osage City, and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service and burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame Schuyler Museum, P.O. Box 74, Burlingame, KS 66413.