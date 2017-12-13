Rhynhardt Dean Stewart

By Rosie Blacketer on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 08:20

Nov. 14, 2017 – Dec. 10, 2017

LYNDON — Rhynhardt Dean Stewart, infant son of Thomas and Tabitha Eissler Stewart, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at his home in Lyndon, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Nov. 14, 2017, at Kansas City, Mo.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Rhyker Stewart on Nov. 16, 2013, and by his paternal grandfather, Michael Stewart.

He is survived by his parents, Tom and Tabitha Stewart; two brothers, Rhylen Stewart and Rhyder Stewart; a sister, Kynsley Stewart, all of the home; his paternal grandmother, Teresa Stewart, Lawton, Okla.; his maternal grandparents, Loren and Elizabeth Eissler, Lyndon; two aunts, Michelle Himes and husband, Chris, of Lawton, Okla., and Christina Gradig and husband, Terry, Downs; and a uncle, Michael Phipps, Carbondale, Ill.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar. Burial will follow at Vassar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us