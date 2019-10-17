Rev. William “Bill” Tudor

June 7, 1924 – Oct. 16, 2019

OVERBROOK ¬— William Glenn Tudor died October 16, 2019, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. He was 95.

He was born June 7, 1924, at Lakeview, Ohio, the oldest of eight children of Omer William and Pauline Houchin Tudor. He graduated from Belle Center, Ohio, high school in 1942 and worked as an aircraft mechanic at Wright Patterson Field before joining the Navy in 1943. He served on the USS Lake Champlain during World War II.

After discharge from the Navy, he earned degrees from Otterbein College, Westerville, Ohio, in 1948 and from Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, Ill., in 1951.

He married Phyllis Ella Watkins on May 13, 1944. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage until her death on Aug. 14, 2015. Together they served Evangelical United Brethren and United Methodist churches in Batavia, Ill., Drummond, Okla., and Leonardville, Holton and Overbrook.

As a pastor, he especially enjoyed overseeing building projects, including a new church and nursing home in Leonardville, a new parsonage and nursing home in Holton and a new church in Overbrook. For many years, he and Phyllis led and organized “Tudor Tours,” traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada with groups of church youth and adults. The couple also created a foundation to support Camp Forest Park, where they were active in the leadership of Summer Assembly for more than 60 years.

After retirement, Bill and Phyllis moved to a farm north of Overbrook, where he enjoyed feeding the catfish and working in his garden, often donating his “excess” produce to church friends and the cooks at Brookside Retirement Community. He was a member of the Overbrook Rotary Club since 1983.

He is survived by two sons, Bill Tudor and wife, Lorie, Wilmington, Del., and Steve Tudor and wife, May, Topeka; two daughters, Phyllis Daniels and husband, Ed, Fort Worth, Texas, and Imozelle McVeigh and husband, Jim, San Diego, Calif.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Tudor, Ohio; and a sister, Eileen Williams, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Overbrook United Methodist Church.