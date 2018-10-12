April 16, 1938 – Dec. 7, 2018

OMAHA, Neb. — Ray Francis Dunn, Carrizozo, N.M., died Friday, Dec. 7, 201, at his nephews' home at Omaha, Neb. He was 80.

He was born April 16, 1938, at Burlingame, the son of Guilliam and Esther Elizabeth Hoggins Dunn. He graduated from Burlingame High School in 1956. After graduation, he served for two years in the U.S. Army.

He worked construction before going to work for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He retired from Goodyear after 32 years of service. After retirement he moved in 1997 to Carrizozo, N.M. He was a lifetime member of NRA and a member of Prospectors of America organization.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty Jane Johnson and JoAnn Rine; a brother, Edwin L. Dunn Sr.; and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by a brother, Guilliam (Sonny) Dunn, Bonner Springs; his twin sister, Kay Pisle, Roundup, Mont.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.