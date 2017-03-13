July 20, 1952 – March 7, 2017

CARBONDALE — Randall Finlay, Carbondale, entered peacefully into the Lord’s arms on March 7, 2017, with family at his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 64.

He was born July 20, 1952, the son of Richard “Dick” and Jean Robbins Finlay. He graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1970.

He married Cindy Eylander Finlay May 13, 1973. She survives.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a precious daughter, Roslind Finlay; two brothers, Rick Finlay and wife, Sharon and Robin Finlay and wife, Billie, Topeka; a father-in-law, Seymour Eylander; a brother-in-law, Dennis Eylander and wife, Linda; a sister-in-law, Debbie Smith and husband, Randy; several nieces and nephews, and multitudes of friends.

Upon his request, cremation has taken place. A casual dress, Celebration of Life service was held March 11 at Carbondale Attendance Center.

The family would like to thank Grace Hospice for all their love and care shown to Randy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the education fund that has been set up for his daughter at First Security Bank, 530 Main St., Carbondale, KS 66414, First Security Bank, P.O. Box 306, Overbrook KS 66524, or Santa Fe Trail band, and sent in care of the band department, 15701 S. California Rd., Carbondale KS 66414.