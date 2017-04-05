Jun 22, 1928 – May 2, 2017

GARNETT — Ralph M. Hamilton, formerly of Pomona, died May 2, 2017, at Anderson County Hospital Residential Living Center, Garnett. He was 88.

He was born June 22, 1928, at Vassar, the son of Milt and Bertha Wadsworth Hamilton. He was a lifelong Osage and Franklin county resident.

He graduated from Michigan Valley High School with the class of 1946. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.

He married Della Louise Garber March 19, 1952, near Centropolis. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2013.

He was a lifelong self-employed farmer/stockman. He worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation in highway maintenance for 18 years, retiring in 1990. When he was younger, he worked construction as a general laborer. He was involved with the construction of Pomona High School, Pomona Lake and several projects at the University of Kansas.

He was a member of the Michigan Valley United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed playing cards, fishing and attending farm auctions.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Milt and Bertha Hamilton; and siblings, Helen McCain, Ruth Hamilton, Volney Hamilton and Marshall Hamilton.

He is survived by four children, Patricia Baker and husband, Wayne, El Dorado, Leroy Hamilton and wife, Sandra, Garnett, Mark Hamilton and wife, Vicky, Quenemo, and Ray Hamilton and wife, Wanda, Pomona; 10 grandchildren, Brianne Dennis, Katelyn Baker, Deedra Baker, Shannon Baker, Kristy Hamilton, Amy Jones, Jenna Williams, Clark Hamilton, Cassie Hamilton, and Evan Hamilton; and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. May 9, at Dengel & Son Mortuary.

Family will meet with friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 8 at the mortuary.

Interment will be at Dean Cemetery, northwest of Pomona.

Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Valley United Methodist Church and sent in care of Dengel and Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067.

Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Ralph’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.