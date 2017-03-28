R. Steven White

Jan. 15, 1950 – March 27, 2017

SHAWNEE MISSION — R. Steven “Steve” White, Osage City, passed away in his sleep March 27, 2017, at the Health Care Resort of Shawnee Mission. He was 67.

He was born Jan. 15, 1950, the son of Howard M. and Marcia M. White, Ulysses. After attending Washburn University, he made his home in Osage City.

Founding businesses include Osage Realty. In addition to his real estate business, he was a farmer, card player, hunter, skeet shooter, golfer and an avid Jayhawks fan. He was a boisterous storyteller, a dynamic person, a great father and friend.

He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann White and husband, Elliott Nickell; business associates; and countless friends.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. March 31 at the First United Methodist Church, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washburn University Foundation and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.