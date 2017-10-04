March 1, 1946 – April 3, 2017

TOPEKA — Price Wilson Speece, Reading, died April 3, 2017, at St. Francis Health Center, Topeka. He was 71.

He was born March 1, 1946, in Lyon County, the son of Wilson Speece and Helen Jane Christesen. He graduated from the University of Kansas.

He was a member of the U.S. Army. He served with the 101st Airborne. He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Marsha Speece Small.

He is survived by a nephew, Chris Small, Reading; and two nieces, Stephanie Holmes, Southampton, N.J. and Amanda Small, Manahawkin, N.J.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date.