Price Wilson Speece

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 04/10/2017 - 14:41

March 1, 1946 – April 3, 2017

TOPEKA — Price Wilson Speece, Reading, died April 3, 2017, at St. Francis Health Center, Topeka. He was 71.

He was born March 1, 1946, in Lyon County, the son of Wilson Speece and Helen Jane Christesen. He graduated from the University of Kansas.

He was a member of the U.S. Army. He served with the 101st Airborne. He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Marsha Speece Small.

He is survived by a nephew, Chris Small, Reading; and two nieces, Stephanie Holmes, Southampton, N.J. and Amanda Small, Manahawkin, N.J.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us