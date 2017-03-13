Jan. 25, 1936 – March 8, 2017

CARBONDALE — Phyllis Mae Carley Shelton, Carbondale, went to be with her Lord and Savior March 8, 2017. She was 81.

She was born Jan. 25, 1936, at Wamego, the daughter of Charles Franklin Carley and Mildred Irene Gafford Carley. She graduated from Wamego High School in 1954.

She was a homemaker. She was involved with Girl Scouts, 4-H, and women’s fellowship groups. She was a member of Community UCC Church in Carbondale.

She was proud of her family and enjoyed baking, canning, and cooking. She will always be remembered for her famous cinnamon rolls, blue ribbon peach pie and craveable picante sauce. She loved sharing her foods by giving them as birthday, anniversary, and Christmas gifts. Even to those who just lent her a helping hand. She was talented at quilting and cross-stitch. She made sure each of her children had a cross stitched piece made especially by her.

She married Loi Evart “Bud” Shelton Nov. 13, 1954. He preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2015. Her parents also preceded her in death.

She is survived by seven children, Wanda Ryan and husband, John, Carbondale, Janice Grow and husband, Don, Topeka, Ron Shelton and wife, Ann, Topeka, Rhonda Fulton and husband, Scott, Carbondale, Jim Shelton, Abilene, Ed Shelton and wife, Rita, Topeka, and Larry Shelton and wife, Lisa, Topeka; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tom Carley and wife, Jan, Cottonwood, Ariz.; Danny Carley and wife, Donna, Wamego, and Carroll Carley and wife, Cindy, Wamego; and two sisters, Mary Friedli and husband, Lloyd, Lexington, Ill., and and Vicki Thompson, Clay Center.

She was cremated. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. March 13 at Community UCC Church, 104 S. Fourth St., Carbondale. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. March 14 at the First Christian Church, 1880 S.W. Gage Blvd., Topeka. Inurnment will follow at Carbondale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carbondale Fire Department, Community UCC Church in Carbondale, or Midland Hospice, and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.