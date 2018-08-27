Feb. 21, 1925 – Aug. 25, 2018

AUBURN — Phyllis Lee Willard, Auburn, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. She was 93.

She was born Feb. 21, 1925, at Burlingame, the only daughter of Stuart Oscar and Oma Frances Phillips Tindell.

She married Dean Elden Willard March 27, 1949, at Topeka. He preceded her in death in 1992.

She graduated from Burlingame High School in 1942 and worked for Santa Fe Railroad where she met Dean. They moved to Auburn in 1951.

She was active in the Auburn community as a leader of the Auburn 4-H Club, a member of Auburn United Methodist Women’s group, Social Hour Club, was a board member on Auburn Grange, chair of Auburn Fair board and was Worthy Matron at Easter Star Chapter of Wakarusa. She loved to sew and quilt and was an avid genealogist collecting information about her ancestors.

She is survived by three sons, James (RoJene), Topeka, Delaine (Karen), Auburn and Lorne (Jill), Liberty, Mo.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31 at Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 at Carey Funeral Home where the family will greet friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m..

Memorial contributions may be made to Auburn 4-H and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.