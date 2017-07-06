Dec. 8, 1928 – July 5, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Philip J. Davis, Burlingame, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Peterson Health Center, Osage City. He was 88.

He was born Dec. 8, 1928, at Melvern, the son of Philip and Bertha Cass Davis. He retired from the State of Kansas as a stationary boiler fireman at the Youth Center in Topeka.

He enjoyed fishing, square dancing and clogging. He was a member of the Kountry Kuzzins Square Dancers and the Sunflower State Cloggers.

He married Louise Davis October 8, 1950. They enjoyed over 65 years of marriage before she proceeded him in death on Dec. 25, 2015.

He was a Korean Conflict veteran.

He is survived by a son, Keith Davis and wife, Julie, Elkhart; two granddaughters, Jennifer Lewellen and husband, Tyler, Oxford, and Michelle Foster and husband, Andy, Independence; two sisters, Elsie Galloway, Carlsbad, N.M., and Edna Meyer, Wellsville; and a sister-in-law, Eloise Gillespie, Topeka; and six great-grandchildren.

He was cremated. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. July 14 at Ramskill Memorial Chapel, Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame. Inurnment will follow in the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peterson Health Center and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.