Phases of moon in OS County, after total eclipse

Check out this week's The Osage County Herald-Chronicle to read about how Zach Duran, formerly of Osage City, overcame major setbacks and articles of things that have been happening in Osage County.

If you do not have a subscription, pick up the newspaper at various business throughout Osage County and be sure to call The Osage County Herald-Chronicle's office at (785) 528-3511 to start your subscription. Subscriptions are $30/year for online ONLY, $36/year in print (includes complimentary online access) for all towns in Osage County, $39/year in print (includes complimentary online access) in Kansas or $50/year in print (includes complimentary online access) outside of Kansas. You will save money, plus you will have the convenience if it is a print subscription, the paper showing up in your mail and online access 24/7.