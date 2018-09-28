Oct. 3, 1929 – Sept. 26, 2018

OVERBROOK — Peggy Lou Riggin died Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 88.

She was born Oct. 3, 1929, at Topeka, the daughter of LeeRoy and Fern Prater Denton. She grew up in Burlingame and went attended school there.

She married Dwain Saffle July 4, 1945. They had five children and lived most of their married life in Wichita. They were later divorced. She married Jack Riggin. Their marriage was brief.

She lived most of her life raising her children, being a homemaker. She also took great care of her grandchildren who dearly loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sherryl Moody; a brother, Dewayne “Sonny” Denton; two sisters, Norma Bickford and Jean Twietmeyer; two grandsons, Robert Moody and Scott Habegger and a granddaughter, Debbie Herren.

She will live forever in the hearts of a sister, Shirley Alley; a brother, Dean Denton and wife, Donna; four children, Janet Herren, Wichita, Rita Habegger, Quenemo, Kevin Saffle and wife, Karla, Quenemo, and Pamela Hernandez and husband, Ismael; and was blessed with 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 29 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Retirement Community activity fund and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.

Peggy was loved by all who knew her, and she especially loved her time at Brookside. They were very kind to her and she loved the food.

On the day of her passing she stated she was ready to see Jesus.