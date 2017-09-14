Feb. 23, 1941 ¬– Sept. 13, 2017

LAWRENCE — Peggy Ann Schreiber died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. She was 76.

She was born Feb. 23, 1941, at Osage City, the daughter of William and Neva Karnes Mathieu. She grew up in Osage City. She lived in Hoyt before moving to Lyndon in 1982 and lived there until 2012 when she moved to Lawrence. She graduated from Osage City High School in 1959.

She worked for the State of Kansas on the Board of EMS for 26 years until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar.

She married Ben Schreiber Nov. 27, 1960, at Vassar. To this union three children were born. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, William and Neva; an infant brother, Larry Mathieu; and a brother, Billy Mathieu.

She is survived by a son, Steve Schreiber and wife, Laura, Mayetta; two daughters, Julie Wyatt and husband, Bryan, Lawrence, and Wendi Schreiber and Rene', Alaska; a brother, Garry Mathieu, Greenwood, Ariz.; two sisters, Cheri Willis, Midwest City, Okla., and Betty Burns, Okarche, Okla.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar. Burial will follow at Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Alzheimer’s Association and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, 66451.

Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.