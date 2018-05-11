Died – Oct. 25, 2018

TOPEKA — Paul R. Smith Jr., Topeka, died Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at home. He was 85.

He was born at Hope, the son of Paul and Alice Didier Smith. After graduating from Osage City High School in 1951, he joined the U.S. Navy and served four years with a tour on USS Yorktown CV-10. After his naval service was complete, he worked for Federal Aviation Administration for 33 years. After retiring from civil service, he worked for Raytheon for 13 years.

He was an avid bowler and coached youth bowling at Gage Center Bowl. He will be remembered best for his storytelling and his jokes. He had an innate ability to recall and recite every joke and punch line he ever heard. He had a wonderful sense of adventure and loved going to new places and seeing new things, often at the spur of the moment, with five children in tow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Alice Didier Smith; wife, Patricia Lorraine Parker Smith; a daughter, Kathryn Huettich; and a brother, Harold Smith.

He is survived by his wife, of 41 years, Saundra “Sandy” Smith; two daughters, Polly and Michelle; two sons, Steven and Phillip; three stepchildren; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at Osage City Cemetery.

Flowers can be sent to Vanarsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.