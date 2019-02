Died – Feb. 18, 2019

TOPEKA — Patricia Briggs Mabon died Feb. 18, 2019. She was 84.

She is survived by her husband Raymond; a daughter Brenda Grimmett and husband, Cecil; a son, David Mabon; two grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

For more information, visit www.midwestcremationsociety.com.