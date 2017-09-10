Oct. 14, 1935 – Oct. 8, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Patricia Ann Peterson entered Heaven’s gates on Oct. 8, 2017. She was 81.

She was born was born Oct. 14, 1935 at Kansas City. Her top priority in life was loving and caring for her family.

She was an excellent homemaker and cook. She loved flower gardening and canning the goods from the homestead fruit trees and large vegetable garden. She also enjoyed reading and needle work. She was a caregiver to so many people in her life and was an intellect and an artist.

In the mid 1970s she opened Peachtree, a floral design and consignment store, in Osage City, where she designed live and silk floral arrangements for weddings, funerals and everyday enjoyment. She subsequently held several bookkeeping positions.

She helped lead the development of the Resource Center for Independent Living, at Osage City, and was the first woman on the Osage City school board.

She had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She was also a talented musician and, for many years, played the organ and piano for church services.

She is survived by, her loving husband, Ed Peterson; eight children, Ed, Kent, Carol, Susan, Anne, Todd, Morgan and Mary; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for a Rosary 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 309 S. Sixth St., Osage City. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at the church. A lunch will follow in the church basement. Burial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can me made to RCIL or St. Patrick’s Church, Osage City.

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelation 21:4.