Nov. 6, 1930 – March 15, 2019

OVERBROOK — Opal Morine Ireland, Overbrook, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 88.

She was born Nov. 6 1930, at Dearborn, Mo., the daughter of William Albert Richey and Laura Catherine Mauzey Richey. She grew up in the Kansas City area attending Wyandotte High School, Kansas City.

She married Robert Wendell Ireland Feb.3, 1951, at Kansas City, Mo. Bob and Morine were an inseparable pair. Their life journey together sent them all over the country, living in Hawaii, California, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. They settled in Overbrook in 1990, living in the area for the rest of their lives.

On their 50th anniversary they renewed their wedding vows with the ship’s captain while on a family Caribbean Island cruise. Their love was apparent to everyone who knew them. Bob died Nov. 10, 2009. He is surely glad to have his travel partner back with him in heaven.

She was a nurse’s side at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, as well as in California, for most of her working life.

She was a member of Grace Community Church, Overbrook, and Air Force Sergeants Association. She was always decorating her house. With all of the moving in Bob and her life, she always enjoyed getting a house just right. She was a very talented artist drawing many lovely pieces. She was the family historian, always researching history and whereabouts of relatives. Most important in her life was her husband and family. She truly enjoyed making a home for them wherever that was.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, William M. Richey.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen S. Clements and husband, Mark, Topeka; two sons, Robert L. Ireland and wife, Beverly, Overbrook, and David W. Ireland and wife, Julie, Leawood; three grandchildren, Christopher E. Clements, Merriam, Shane L. Ireland, Overbrook, and Aubrey L. Ireland, Topeka; and two sisters, Dorothy Massey, Kearney, Mo., and Lydia Robeson, Holt, Mo.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 22, at Grace Community Church, Overbrook. Family will greet friends, for visitation, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

