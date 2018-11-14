OCHS School Play - Grease

The Osage City High School presented their school play, Grease, Nov. 9-11. Catch this and many other stories in the Nov. 15 edition of The Osage County Herald-Chronicle. If you do not have a subscription, newspapers are available at The Osage County Herald-Chronicle office and businesses throughout Osage County. For your convenience, consider getting a subscription. Subscriptions are available for online only and for printed newspaper with complimentary online access. Call The Osage County Herald-Chronicle office at (785) 528-3511 to start your subscription and do not miss out on future news around the county.
