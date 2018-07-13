April 29, 1933 – July 11, 2018

TOPEKA — Norman Lee Bloomquist, Burlingame, died Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 85.

He was proud of his 12 years of service in the Air Force, including an overseas tour in Guam, and later serving Burlingame for over 35 years as city superintendent and after retirement, on the city council. He was also especially proud of his help with the establishment of the Allen County Community College Satellite Campus located on Bloomquist Drive in Burlingame. On top of these accomplishments, he was known as a great waltzer, who was determined to keep on dancing through his final days.

He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Juanita, both in 1938. Norman’s mother married Ernest Anderson, who raised Norman as his own son, in September 1939. He is also preceded in death by his mother in 2011, and Ernest in 1991. To their union two sisters were born, Sylvia Ilene (Darrell) Groves, Holton, and Joan Kay (Eugene) Tabbert, Perry, who survive. He is also survived by Betty Semon of Topeka, Kansas, whom he called his “sweetheart.”

Other survivors include three children, born from his previous marriage to Darlene Bloomquist, Rick Bloomquist, retired Colonel Bob Bloomquist and wife, Betty and Missy Brauner-Bloomquist; and nine grandchildren, Daxton Bloomquist, Caydrick Bloomquist, Cohen Bloomquist, Kaelon Bloomquist, Billy Bloomquist, Jessica Buchanan and husband, James, Nicole Bloomquist, Jeremy Brauner and Derik Brauner. All will miss Norman dearly and cherish memories of laughter and love with him forever.

Family visitation will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 17 at Burlingame Federated Church followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. He will be buried with Military Honors in Burlingame Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame First Responders are requested instead of flowers and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.