July 22, 1921 – Oct. 14, 2019

TOPEKA — Norma L. Allison, Lyndon, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was 98.

She was born July 22, 1921, on the family farm near Vassar, the daughter of Henry and Edna Kraft Scheid. She grew up around Vassar and lived southeast of Lyndon for over 60 years.

She worked on the farm, was a homemaker, worked at Peterson's Nursing Home, Osage City, for a time and was the organist for Melvern and Quenemo United Methodist Churches. She also volunteered at Help House, Lyndon.

She married Ed Allison May 17, 1946, at Vassar. He preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2006.

She is survived by a sister, Lois Neilson, Pomona; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Help House and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

