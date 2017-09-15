Dec. 22, 1923 – Sept. 13, 2017

LAWRENCE — Nona Maurine Adams, Osage City, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence. She was 93.

She was born Dec. 22, 1923, at Manhattan, the daughter of Albert Edward and Mary Lee Turner Waterstradt. She graduated from Chapman High School in 1941. She earned a degree in mathematics from the University of Kansas in 1945 and a master’s degree in library science from Emporia State University in 1972.

She married Paul D. Adams June 24, 1945, at Lawrence. To this union three daughters were born, Carol, Gwen and Susan. He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 1999.

She was a mother and housewife and later served for 20 years as the librarian at Osage City High School. She was a member of Osage City United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Sorosis Club.

She was an avid KU Jayhawk. She served a term on the board of directors of the Kansas Union and she was given the Mildred Clodfelter award in 1989 by the KU Alumni Association for her extensive support of the Kansas Honors Program in Osage and surrounding counties of Kansas.

After retiring from teaching, she also served on the board of the Northeast Kansas Library Association.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers.

She will be forever remembered by three daughters, Carol Ann Brown and husband, Clifton, Alexandria, Va., Gwen Adams, St. Louis, Mo., and Dr. Susan Adams, St. Louis, Mo.; a sister, Joan Zingaro, College Station, Texas; and two grandchildren, Jennifer Laaser, Pittsburgh, Penn., and William Laaser, Sri Racha, Thailand.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at First United Methodist Church, Osage City. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osage City Library or Osage City Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.