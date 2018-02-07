Sept. 10, 1945 – June 30, 2018

QUENEMO — Milton Fredrick Brown Jr., Quenemo, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, at his home in Quenemo. He was 72.

He was born Sept. 10, 1945, at Kansas City, the son of Milton and Aletha Anderson Brown Sr. He lived in Quenemo for the last 22 years and lived in Kansas City before that.

He served in the U.S. Army and worked as an electrician for St. Luke's Hospital.

He married Mary Lou Findlay Jan. 22, 1966, at Bonner Springs. She preceded him in death on June 4, 2011.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Aletha; and a sister, Barbara Crabtree.

He is survived by a son, Freddy Brown and wife, Calley, Kansas City; a daughter, Kelly McCollom and husband, Scott, Quenemo; two brothers, Willy Brown, Spring Hill, and John Anderson, Garnett; and three grandchildren.

He was cremated and private family services will be at a later date. Feltner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

