Dec. 14, 1924 – Oct. 2, 2017

EMPORIA — Mildred R. Romine, Emporia died Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. She was 92.

She was born Dec. 14, 1924, in rural Lyon County, the daughter of Howard A. and Leona Finnell Rees.

She married Dean L. Romine April 30, 1943, at Emporia. He died Oct. 29, 1986, at Emporia.

She was a homemaker, rancher, jeweler and owner of the Gold Nugget in Emporia.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Barry Dean Romine; and a sister, Imogene Wolvington.

She is survived by a son, Gary Romine and wife, Rita, Emporia; a daughter, Vickie Triemer and husband, Norman, Council Grove; and three grandchildren, Kelli Johnsen, Kevin Romine and Abigail Triemer.

Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at First United Methodist Church, Emporia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Alpine Cemetery, Turkey Point, at Melvern Lake.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gleason Initiative Foundation or Buck Animal Welfare Fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State St., Emporia, KS 66801.

Condolences may be expressed at www.robertsblue.com.