March 24, 1921 – Oct. 4, 2017

TOPEKA — Maxine Karnes, Overbrook, died Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, Kansas. She was 96.

She was born March 21, 1921, on the family farm east of Overbrook, the daughter of John and Bertha Howard Desque. She lived all of her life around Overbrook until 1991 when she moved into town.

She attended Enterprise School until fifth grade, graduated eighth grade from Lickskillet School and graduated from Overbrook High School in 1939. She farmed with her husband, Wilson, driving grain trucks and feeding hay crews through the years.

She was a member of the Overbrook United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, was an organizer and member of the Busy Bee Club, member of Thimble Club and Canasta Club. She loved dancing, cooking, baking, quilting and embroidery work.

She married Wilson Karnes Oct. 2, 1940. To this union two daughters were born, Joyce and Karen. He preceded her in death in April 1999.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Stahel on November 19, 2002, and her parents, John and Bertha.

She is survived by a daughter, Joyce James and husband, Forest, Coppell, Texas; three grandchildren, Brian James, Coppell, Texas, Curtis Stahel and wife, Kim, Overbrook, and Laurie Dewey, Carbondale; and five great-grandchildren, Grayson and Avery James, Coppell, Texas, and Brandon, Derek and Lakin Stahel, Overbrook.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Overbrook United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook Library and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.