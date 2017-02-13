Dec. 11, 1935 – Feb. 9, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Max L. Hallgren, Osage City, died February 9, 2017, at his home. He was 81.

He was born Dec. 11, 1935, at Republic, the son of Lloyd L. and Ruth Alta Bell Hallgren. He graduated from Republic High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a rural mail carrier until his retirement. He loved woodworking, especially making wood toys.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be forever remembered by his wife, Shary, of the home; a daughter, Kim Hallgren, Osage City; a son, Ken “Boo” Hallgren and wife, Denise, Osage City; a sister, Jean Farlee, Republic; two brothers, Veryle “Bud” Hallgren and wife, Darlene, Topeka, and Warren Hallgren and wife, Evelyn, Lyndon; three grandchildren, Kyle Hallgren and wife, Kyla, Colton Hallgren and wife, Danielle and McKenna Hallgren; and a great grandchild, Max Hallgren.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at First United Methodist Church, Osage City. Family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Max Hallgren Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.