May 19, 1926 – Nov. 11, 2017

TOPEKA — Mary T. Stockman passed from this world to her new journey with the Lord, Nov. 11, 2017, at Midland Hospice, Topeka. She was 91.

She was born May 19, 1926, at Topeka, the sixth of seven daughters of Leo A. and Loretta Erbacher.

She grew up in St. Marys, where she attended and graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School. After high school graduation, she attended St. Marys College, Leavenworth, before moving to Denver to join the workforce.

During her high-school years, she began to date the love of her life, Robert Bob Stockman. They married on Friday, June 13, 1947, at Cheyenne, Wyo. After a few years there, they returned to Kansas to farm and raise a family.

After brief periods on farms in the Emmett and Rossville areas, they settled near Maple Hill, where they lived and ranched for 43 years.

She was involved in the community, serving on the Maple Hill school board as well as in leadership roles with the Maple Hill 4-H Club and county 4-H. She was a long-time member of the Maple Hill Research Club and Wabaunsee County Farm Bureau. She was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish in St. Marys.

She loved her extended family and had many friends, young and old. She was known for her ability to connect with people and for her ability to listen and provide sound advice. She spent countless hours as a volunteer on a hotline, talking with individuals in their times of need.

In 1996, Bob and her retired and moved to their home on Pomona Lake with the view that was her daily inspiration. She enjoyed boat rides and swimming every chance she could get. She enjoyed many friend and family gatherings at the lake. She loved to cook and use fresh produce from Bob’s garden.

After moving, she became a member of St. Patrick Churches, Osage City, and Scranton. She enjoyed involvement in various parish activities. The parish involvement was especially meaningful because her grandparents were married at St. Patrick in Scranton.

This past June, Bob and her celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends. They were named the longest-married couple in Kansas for 2017 by Worldwide Marriage Encounter. There was also a proclamation by the Kansas House of Representatives honoring them for their long marriage.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Jean Stockman Harris, as well as her parents and her sisters.

She is survived by her husband; sons and daughters, Barbara Schulte and husband, Larry, Leawood, Bruce Stockman and wife, Pat, Prior Lake, Minn., Brian Stockman and wife, Michele, Parker, Colo., and Brenda Selman and wife, Kevin, Columbia, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and by many other loving extended family members.

Two visitations will be held for friends and family to gather. The first will be 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at Piper Funeral Home, St. Marys, concluding with a vigil liturgy and sharing of memories. The second will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Osage City. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery.

