July 3, 1925 – Oct. 6, 2017

SYLVA, N.C. — Mary Marcella Walquist-Brewer, Osage City, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at her home in Sylva, N.C. She was 92.

She was born July 3, 1925, at Marquette, the daughter of Amos Tandy and Julia Margaret Bohall Hall. She graduated from Barclay High School.

She married Lawrence Eugene “Bud” Walquist March 20, 1946, at Lyndon. To this union, two children were born, Anita and Charles. Bud died on Dec. 29, 1981. She married Daniel David Brewer on July 1, 1995, at Osage City. He preceded her in death in 2010.

She was a homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Osage City.

Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Earl Dewayne Hall.

She will be forever remembered by a daughter, Anita Brewer, Sylva, N.C.; a son, Charles Walquist, Osage City; a brother Earl Dewayne Hall, Topeka; four grandchildren, Cory Walquist, Casey Karnes and Crystal Walquist, all of Osage City, and Mathew Brewer, Daytona Beach, Fla.; and four great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Interment will follow at Osage City Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.