Aug. 6, 1950 – March 14, 2019

OVERBROOK — Mary Louise Hoy, Overbrook, died March 14, 2019, at her home. She was 68.

She was born Aug. 6, 1950, at Twin Mound, the daughter of Floyd Trout and Mary Alice Schirmer Trout. She was a lifelong Osage County resident graduating from Overbrook High School with the class of 1969.

She married Lloyd Hoy Jr., Feb. 21, 1969, at her parents’ home at Twin Mound. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He survives of the home.

She was a devoted homemaker and loving wife. She worked at the meat packing plant in Overbrook when she was younger. Later she worked as a CNA at Brookside Manor, Overbrook, and lastly at Jostens, Topeka, in the yearbook lamination department.

She was a skilled seamstress who made most of her own children’s clothes and many of her grandchildren. She also made a quilt for every grandchild. She enjoyed ceramics and painting, but she mostly enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Matthew Lee Hoy and Clifford Ray Hoy, both of Overbrook; a daughter, Ora Louise Mitchell and husband, Russell, Overbrook; a sister, Dorothy Wulfkuhle and husband, Duane, Topeka; four brothers, Ed Trout and wife, Kay, Overbrook, Bill Trout, Osage City, Larry Trout and wife, Jean, Overbrook, and John Trout and wife, Sharon, Overbrook; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild with another on the way.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Overbrook United Methodist Church, Overbrook. Interment will follow at Overbrook Cemetery, Overbrook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Hoy Memorial Fund and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

