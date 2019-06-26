April 6, 1946 – June 24, 2019

TOPEKA — Mary Lou Jones Stromgren, Osage City, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Stormont Vail Health, Topeka. She was 73.

She was born April 6, 1946, at Emporia, the daughter of Glenn Wayne and Bernice Standiferd Jones. She graduated from Lebo High School in 1964.

She married Derald Wayne Stromgren, Sept. 18, 1966, Lebo. He survives. To this union, two sons were born, Brian and Kevin. For 40 years,

Mary Lou and Derald owned and operated Stromgren's Greenhouse, Osage City. She was a member of Osage County Fair Board and Kansas Greenhouse Growers Association.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Brian Stromgren and wife, Jeanette and Kevin Stromgren and wife, Lisa, both of Osage City; three grandchildren, Christian, Amy and Sydney Stromgren.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth St., Lebo. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Osage County Senior Center, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arvonia Historical Preservation Society and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.