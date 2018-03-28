Nov. 19, 1939 – March 26, 2018

OVERBROOK—Mary L. Mellies Buchholz died March 26, 2018, at Fields of Brookside, Overbrook. She was 78.

She was born Nov. 19, 1939, the daughter of Ernest Mellies, Sr. and Ethel Cyr Mellies.

She married James Buchholz Nov. 2, 1956, at Topeka. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2014.

They moved to Carbondale in 1959, where they continued to live. She started as a stay at home mom, serving as a Sunday School teacher, scout leader, 4-H leader and Carbondale City traffic judge.

She served as city clerk of Carbondale for 26 years in addition to serving the Carbondale Fire Department as volunteer firefighter and on the board of directors. She enjoyed serving on the Carbondale Cemetery Board often helping families with genealogy research and questions.

She is survived by, two daughters, Deborah Eamigh and husband, Paul, Linda Buchholz, and a son Kenneth Buchholz and wife, Debra, all of Carbondale; a sister, Glendora Kirkwood, Carbondale; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, March 30 at Grace Chapel, Carbondale. Interment will follow at Carbondale Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, Overbrook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fields of Brookside or Great Lakes Hospice and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at lamb-roberts.com.