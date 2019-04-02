May 11, 1945 — Feb. 2, 2019

FULTON, Texas — Mary Kay Rappard, Fulton, Texas, died Feb. 2, 2019, at her home after a very long battle with cancer. She was 73.

She was born May 11, 1945, at Emporia, daughter of James and Ermal Parre, Osage City. She lived and attended school in Osage City.

She married Jon Rappard Sept. 4, 1964. He survives.

Mary and Jon lived at Topeka, and Omaha, Neb., prior to moving to Fulton, Texas, in 2004.

She was a great wife and mother. She tried to see the best in all the people who entered her life. She enjoyed family, friends, vacations to Key West, gardening, camping and playing games, especially Mah Jongg since moving to Fulton.

She will be met in Heaven by all those who preceded her in death, a beloved daughter, Marnie Kremien; father, James Parre; mother, Ermal Parre; stepmother, Florence Parre; four brothers, Donald Grow, David Parre, Dean Grow and Paul Parre.

Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by a son, James and wife, Marty; two grandsons, Jeff and Josh Kremien; a niece, Paula Grow Childress; and many nephews and cousins.

She loved all animals which came into her life and who have now met her at the Rainbow Bridge. She is also survived by dog, Layla and cat, Puddy Tat.

Her family would like to thank the many ladies who took her into their lives and became her friends. Dr. Emile Salloum, whose care gave them Mary as long as possible and AIM Hospice, who helped end her suffering and eased her journey to Heaven.

A private burial ceremony will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Another Chance Rescue, P.O. BOX 2314, Rockport, Texas 78381.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, Aransas Pass, Texas.