June 7, 1932 – Dec. 7, 2018

TOPEKA — Mary June Hutchison Thompson, Osage City, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was 86.

She was born June 7, 1932, at Scranton, the daughter of Charles M. and Anna Sheall Hutchison. She graduated from Scranton High School with class of 1950.

She married Clinton “Clint” Lee Thompson Aug. 21, 1950, at Scranton. He preceded her in death.

She helped in various aspects of her husband’s businesses, Clint Thompson Lime, Rock and Sand, Clint Thompson Ready Mix and later, Clint Thompson Trucking and Construction. The majority of her time was being a keeper of the family, as a mother and grandmother.

She was a member of the Osage City United Methodist Church, Red Hats and Eastern Star.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Mary Beth Neill.

She will be forever remembered by two sons, Mac Thompson and wife, Donna Jo and Spencer Thompson and wife, Keena, both of Osage City; a daughter, Annette Patterson and husband, Jeff, League City, Texas; a brother, Charles Hutchison, Overbrook; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by all in her community.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 at Osage City United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends an hour before service. Burial will follow at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osage City United Methodist Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

