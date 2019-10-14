Dec. 13, 1932 – Oct. 13, 2019

CARBONDALE — Mary French, Carbondale, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. She was 86.

Mary Lee Webb was born Dec. 13, 1932, at Kansas City, the daughter of William and Edith Conner Webb. She was a graduate of Wyandotte High School, Kansas City.

She managed the business side of the family farm at Carbondale, for most of her life and worked intermittently as a program worker for SRS. Family and friends were her passion and delight.

She will be missed beyond measure for her love and kindness. We love you Mom. She now goes to join her parents; two siblings, Carol Rudolph and William Webb Jr.; and God.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Wayne French; four children, Terry French and wife, Jeanene, Deborah French and husband, Donald, Marilyn Wright and husband, Craig and Janice Fink and husband, Michael; nine grandchildren, Andrea, Kelley, Ross, Clinton, Donnie, Chad, Lauren, Chris and Sarah; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Caleb, Ayden, Weston and Luke.

Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 S.W. Urish Road, Topeka, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Wamego Cemetery, Wamego.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 S.W. Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Mom.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.