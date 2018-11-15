April 6, 1943 – Nov. 12, 2018

OSAGE CITY – Mary F. Miller Carlson, Osage City, died Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 75.

She was born April 6, 1943, at Nyssa, Ore., the daughter of Patrick F. and Elenor Pyle Miller. She graduated from high school in Theodore, Ala., in 1961.

She married Charles R. Carlson April 22, 1962, at Osage City. He preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 2012. To this union two boys were born, Charles Kevin Carlson and Christopher K. Carlson.

She worked as an activities director for area nursing homes until her retirement. Her hobbies included working in her flower garden, sewing, collecting teddy bears and lighthouses. She was also an avid reader. Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She attended United Methodist Church and was a member of UMW, Rose’s Happy Hatters and Marshall Club, all in Osage City.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gloria Kisiel; and a brother, Patrick Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at United Methodist Church, Osage City. Family will receive friends an hour before the service. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.