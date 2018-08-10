Feb. 15, 1918 – Oct. 7, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio — Mary Elizabeth Succi Tyree died Sunday, Oct. 7 at Dayton, Ohio. She was 100.

She was born Feb. 15, 1918, at Burlingame, the daughter of Gillio and Edith Vandevord Succi. She attended Pleasant Valley School District No. 67 grade school and graduated from Burlingame High School in 1936.

She married Cecil Tyree Aug. 31, 1941, at Topeka. He preceded her in death in 2000.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Alfred Succi; and a sister, Lorena Croucher.

She is survived by two daughters, Risa Wright and Marilynn Rice, both of Dayton, Ohio; a brother, Glen Succi, Burlingame; two grandchildren, Angela Baines and William Rice, both of Dayton, Ohio; a great-grandson, Dillon Baines, Dayton Ohio; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside funeral services will be at a later date.