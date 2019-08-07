Feb. 1, 1933 – July 4, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Mary C. Reid died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Osage City Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 86.

She was born Feb. 1, 1933, at Portageville, Mo., the daughter of George Washington “Cap” Stewart and Etta Lucy Hart Stewart. She graduated from City of St. Louis High School in 1951.

She married Mirl Qualls in 1951and they moved to Bushong and finally ended up in Barclay. They had four children. Later they divorced. She then married Wallace Reid of Osage City. He preceded her in death. They had a son.

Mary was a hairdresser for 36 years and most of that time was in her own shop, Mary’s Beauty Salon, Osage City. She was an active member of Osage City Baptist Temple, Osage City.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her father, “Cap” Stewart and mother, Etta Freshour; two brothers, Lloyd Stewart and Eugene Stewart; two sisters, Virginia walker and Irene Stewart; and a son, Jerry Qualls.

Her family was the love of her life and she is survived by four children, Pam Morrissey and husband, Tom, Raleigh, N.C., Debbie Tidd and husband, David, Osage City, Rick Qualls and wife, Carol, Macksville, and David Reid and wife, Rebecca, Overland Park; three grandchildren: Ryan Morrissey and wife, Katie, Aurora, Colo., Ashley Qualls and Chris Ketch, New Braunfels, Texas, and Jennifer Dangerfield, Burlingame; four great grandchildren, Callena Qualls, Maylee Ketch, Allison Ketch and Patrick Morrissey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, July 8 at Countryside Baptist Church, Osage City. Burial followed at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Robert Heizer American Legion Post No. 198 and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed as vanarsdalefs.com.