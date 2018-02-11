Aug. 26, 1943 – Oct. 18, 2018

TOPEKA — Mary Ann Coffee, Vassar, died Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Midland Hospice Care, Topeka. She was 75.

She was born Aug. 26, 1943, at Edwardsville, Ill., the daughter of John and Ruth Dolejs Rojak.

She lived in Collinsville, Ill. before moving to Vassar in 2002. She was a legal secretary for many years and retired from Husch and Eppenberger Law Firm, St. Louis, Mo. She was active in the Illinois VFW Auxiliary and was state president in 2001to 2002.

She married William "Pat" Coffee Aug. 24, 1973, at Caseyville, Ill. He preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 2009.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Rojak.

She is survived by two goddaughters, Jody Yarber and Laura Barr; a sister-in-law, Carol Cummins; a nephew, Kent Kilgore; a niece, Roxanne Kilgore; a stepson, Bill Coffee; and a stepdaughter, Johanna McDowell.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Vassar United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vassar United Methodist Church.

Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon, is assisting the family.