April 25, 1964 – April 9, 2019

ATOKA, Oka. — Marty Ray Wilson died April 9, 2019, 16 days before his 55th birthday.

He was born April 25, 1964, at Oklahoma City, Okla., the son of Marvin T. Wilson and Judith Elaine Mauldin, who is deceased.

He is a graduate of Muscatine Iowa High School in 1982 and attended Muscatine Community College and University of Texas at Dallas. He was a four year military veteran and served at the DMZ in Korea in the U.S. Army.

He was a visionary and entrepreneur in the oil and gas business. He was an avid lover of the outdoors, a hunter and fisherman, while also loving golf and many other sports in his spare time. He was a very competitive word game enthusiast.

He believed in the Creator of the Universe and strived to serve Him. He was an avid student of the Scriptures and his greatest desire was to lead a good life before a rare cancer took him from his loved ones.

He is survived by a daughter, Rachel Anne Wilson; his parents, Marvin and Renetta Wilson; four siblings, Barry T. Key, Gina R. Wilson, Bradley G. Key and Kimi L. Wilson-Johns; his fiancé, Tami J. Hoversten; beloved dog, KC; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all who loved him.

Services were April 20 at Brown's Funeral Chapel, Atoka, Okla. Interment followed at Bera Cemetery, Atoka, Okla.