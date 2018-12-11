March 18, 1929 – Nov. 11, 2018

OVERBROOK — Martha L. Betz Butel, Overbrook, died Nov. 11, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 89.

She was born March 18, 1929, at Lebanon, the daughter of Perry Betz and Mary Spurlock Betz. She grew up in Glen Elder area working at her father’s weekly newspaper the “Glen Elder Sentinel.” She graduated from Beloit High School with the class of 1947 and went on to graduate from Kansas State University in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

After graduating from college, she worked in Topeka as proofreader for Cappers Weekly Magazine. One evening a friend invited her to a dance at Four Corners dance hall near Overbook. There she met John Butel.

She married John Butel March 18, 1956, at First United Methodist Church, Topeka. They celebrated their 62-year of marriage this March. He survives.

She was a homemaker and farmers wife for the remainder of her life. She was also the bookkeeper for Osage County Rural Water District No. 5 from its beginning in 1970 until John and Martha retired in 2004.

She was a member of Overbrook United Methodist Church. She loved to read her entire life. She was always in the mood for a cup of coffee and enjoyed the many trips that John and her took throughout the world. From Alaska to Mexico to Italy, they loved to see the world together, especially on their many cruises. She was also a devoted fan to her alma mater, Kansas State University. Purple was her favorite color and she was always excited to see her school play in any sport.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sue Ann Butel; and seven siblings, Helen Kampschroeder, Mary Duroche, Ray Betz, George Betz, Perry Betz Jr., Katy Betz and Enza Betz.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, John L. Butel and wife, Stephanie, West Des Moines, Iowa, Larry W. Butel and wife, Boni, Overbrook, James A. Butel and wife, Chellie, Arnold, Mo.; and seven grandchildren, Bryan, Tyler, Brock, Gabriel, Abigail, Juliette and Vivienne.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at Overbrook United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, Overbook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook Library or Overbrook United Methodist Church and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, 730 Western Heights Drive, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at lamb-roberts.com.