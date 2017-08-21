Martha A. Colstrom

Nov. 16, 1918 – Aug. 19, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Martha A. Didier Colstrom died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at Peterson Health Care, Osage City. She was 98.

She was born Nov. 16, 1918, at Osage City, the daughter of Fernan and Emma Rouviere Didier. She was a life-long resident of the Osage City community.

She married Clarence C. Colstrom June 27, 1936. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 1985.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was involved in many church activities. Her specialty for the Women’s Fall Bazaar was making Swedish rye bread, one year making 98 loaves, all of which were sold. She was also involved in community activities, volunteering at Peterson Health Care, where she received a 10 year volunteer award, ECAT, Meals on Wheels and making quilts at the Osage County Senior Center.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters; and three granddaughters, Gail Prost, Babette Colstrom and Kristin Martin; and a son-in-law, Frank Prost.

She is survived by five children, Barbara Prost, Carbondale, Gary Colstrom and wife, Martha, Macon, Ill., and Donna Martin and husband, Charlie, Larry Colstrom and wife, Jeannine, and Debra Bean and husband, Mike, all of Osage City; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at Grace Lutheran Church, Osage City. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at the church. Burial will follow at Rapp Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.