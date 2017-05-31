Jan. 10, 1924 – May 30, 2017

OVERBROOK — Marjorie L. Kleier, Carbondale, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 93.

She was born Jan. 10, 1924, at Bassett, the daughter of Samuel Elum and Rose Leslie Creviston. She graduated from Iola High School in 1943.

She was an assistant librarian for the Carbondale Public Library for almost 20 years. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for almost 60 years. She was also a member of Carbondale Harmonettes.

She married Jason Kleier June 13, 1948, at Iola. He preceded her in death in April 1976.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Creviston.

She is survived by a daughter, Jalayne Rickerson, Carbondale; four grandchildren, Chantel Goodman, Topeka, Jennifer Johnson and husband, Lee, Gardner, Jamie Smith and husband, David, Topeka, and Sarah West and husband, Kevin, Burlingame; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Rachel) Creviston and wife, Rachel, Chanute, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. June 3 at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship, Carbondale. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Brookside Activity Fund and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.