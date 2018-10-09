June 9, 1932 – Sept. 6, 2018

LAWRENCE — Marilyn Pollom Adams died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at her home. She was 86.

She was born June 9, 1932, at Lawrence, the daughter of Cleatis and Marguerite Pollom. She attended public schools in Lawrence and graduated from Kansas University with a Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy. She later added a degree in music education from Emporia State University.

She married Dwight Adams in 1953. Together they had four children, Alan Adams and wife, Elaine, Laura Shimabukuro and husband, Norman, Sara Richard and husband, Bobby and Bryan Adams and wife, Toni. They lived in Osage City, from 1959 to 2013. Dwight was a medical doctor there. They moved to Lawrence in 2013.

Her greatest work was raising her children. She established and managed the activity program at Osage Manor Nursing Home for 15 years, volunteered many hours at First United Methodist Church and for 15 years, especially enjoyed directing 30 children in the junior choir. She spent 15 years as a den leader in Boy Scouts and a troop leader for Girl Scouts. She was very active in Ecumenical Christian Action Team serving as co-president and taking charge of the Christmas baskets each year. She was in charge of raising funds for The American Cancer Society in Osage County for many years.

Marilyn and Dwight enjoyed traveling in an RV and for 15 years they worked on Habitat for Humanity projects at 30 different sites in 10 different states and New Zealand. She enjoyed needlework, knitting, especially making over 80 Christmas stockings for family and quilting. She sewed many beautiful things including a great deal of clothing for the family.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Jan Roberts in 2017.

She is survived by her husband, children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at Smith Center, Brandon Woods, 4730 Brandon Woods Terrace, Lawrence, KS 66047.

Memorial contribution may be made directly to Lawrence First United Methodist Church, ECAT, Habitat for Humanity, or your favorite charity.

Condolences may be expressed at rumsey-yost.com.